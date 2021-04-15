Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.04% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $74,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,694,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15,048.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 707,300 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $12,487,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,726,000 after buying an additional 484,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after buying an additional 375,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

