Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 171,260 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 171,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of Wingstop worth $75,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after buying an additional 56,529 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,056,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wingstop by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $36,482,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop stock opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.13 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.