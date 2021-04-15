Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 199,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,522,348. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.