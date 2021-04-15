Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.97. 227,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 270,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

