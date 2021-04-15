dKargo Price Down 1.7% This Week (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. dKargo has a market capitalization of $197.44 million and $1.55 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00066970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.39 or 0.00754594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038051 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.