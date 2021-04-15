DMarket Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One DMarket coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $72.78 million and approximately $30,742.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.65 or 0.00740283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.94 or 0.06227742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00033554 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (DMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

