DMM: Governance Price Hits $0.0754 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $1.46 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.24 or 0.00720567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00088122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.50 or 0.05827141 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.