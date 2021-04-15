DMScript (DMST) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.79 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 26% lower against the dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $956,052.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00068014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00295106 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.37 or 0.00733607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.32 or 0.99027744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.01 or 0.00853594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.