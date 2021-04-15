DMScript (DMST) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00067040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00271393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.83 or 0.00741407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,543.09 or 0.99756727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.90 or 0.00867529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

