DNotes Market Capitalization Achieves $23,334.21 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $23,334.21 and $39,548.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded 54.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 64.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 106.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

