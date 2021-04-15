Dock (DOCK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.06 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $82.03 million and $22.06 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00068537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00044296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.26 or 0.00737630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.43 or 0.06116926 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 852,894,035 coins and its circulating supply is 661,169,680 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.