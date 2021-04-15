DODO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $168.33 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $565.32 million and approximately $168.33 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $5.11 or 0.00008142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DODO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.32 or 0.00739271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00033014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00038068 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.