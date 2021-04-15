Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DG traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.04. 24,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,440. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.