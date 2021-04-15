Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on D. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,871.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.