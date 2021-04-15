Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $336.29

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.29 ($4.39) and traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.64). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 350.20 ($4.58), with a volume of 836,578 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 339.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 336.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.45%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.