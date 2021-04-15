Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $419.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $390.64 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

