DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 7%

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.87 and last traded at $153.71. 47,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,231,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.46.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

