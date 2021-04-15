DPRating 24-Hour Volume Tops $56,950.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $56,950.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.57 or 0.00747543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.89 or 0.05974509 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.