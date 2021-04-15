DragonVein (DVC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,442.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 49.1% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $39.20 million and approximately $1,442.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,817.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $845.33 or 0.01345696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.89 or 0.00579277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00062710 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001937 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins.

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

