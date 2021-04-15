Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $357.10

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 357.10 ($4.67) and traded as high as GBX 419.40 ($5.48). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 410.80 ($5.37), with a volume of 525,253 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 363.43 ($4.75).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 402.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 357.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -10.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

