DREP (DREP) Price Reaches $1.96 on Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One DREP coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00067639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.00739106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.00 or 0.06006511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00037444 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.