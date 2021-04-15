DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $361.68

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.68 ($4.73) and traded as high as GBX 410.70 ($5.37). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 406.40 ($5.31), with a volume of 2,047,300 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 404.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 361.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.