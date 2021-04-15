DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $361.68

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.68 ($4.73) and traded as high as GBX 410.70 ($5.37). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 406.40 ($5.31), with a volume of 2,047,300 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 404.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 361.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

