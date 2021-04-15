DSLA Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $115.18 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $115.18 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00066970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.39 or 0.00754594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038051 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,452,958,412 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.