DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $260,000. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 28.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

