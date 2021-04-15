Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $712,504.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,293.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,644,198 shares of company stock valued at $298,896,496. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,116 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. Chubb Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $98,146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after acquiring an additional 847,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. 16,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of -395.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

