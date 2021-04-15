DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Holdings Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $31.78 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

