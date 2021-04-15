DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,076 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of DXC Technology worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,124,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in DXC Technology by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DXC Technology by 35.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,060,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after acquiring an additional 797,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

