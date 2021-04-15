Dynamic Price Hits $1.75 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002764 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $26.86 million and $14,240.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,259.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.54 or 0.03979711 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.91 or 0.00453552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $864.15 or 0.01366052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.95 or 0.00573753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.17 or 0.00542486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.97 or 0.00399895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,363,468 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

