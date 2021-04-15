Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $3,499,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 193.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

