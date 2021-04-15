EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.22

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.22 and traded as low as $18.60. EACO shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 460 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get EACO alerts:

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter.

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EACO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EACO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.