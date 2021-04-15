Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Gap Down to $54.18

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.18, but opened at $52.30. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 426 shares trading hands.

EGBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

