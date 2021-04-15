Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $12.34. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 103,061 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $397.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $3,954,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 74,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.