East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EWBC stock opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

