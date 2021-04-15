Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 988.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

