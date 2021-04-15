Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfleet Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 577,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM remained flat at $$11.79 during trading on Thursday. 3,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,817. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

