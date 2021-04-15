Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,039,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 428,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

