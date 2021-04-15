Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS ECAOF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,973. Eco has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

