Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
OTCMKTS ECAOF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,973. Eco has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
