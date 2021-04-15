Edgeware Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.68 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $189.00 million and $1.68 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.24 or 0.00720567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00088122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.50 or 0.05827141 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

