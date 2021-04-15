Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

EIX opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

