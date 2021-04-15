EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.00

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.00 and traded as high as $61.89. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $61.52, with a volume of 6,920 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDPFY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

