eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of eHealth worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

eHealth stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

