Einsteinium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $177,138.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $112.97 million and $177,138.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,511,888 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

