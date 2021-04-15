Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $2.01. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1,062 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

About Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.