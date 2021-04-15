Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in March

Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electric Power Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of EPWDF remained flat at $$16.35 during midday trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. Electric Power Development has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

