Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,170 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target upped by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 788.45 ($10.30).

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 989.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 874.77. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 519.50 ($6.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,071 ($13.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 37.02.

In other news, insider Rona A. Fairhead purchased 12,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

