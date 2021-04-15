Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2089 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85.

EKTAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

