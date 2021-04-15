Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Cut by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.96. The company had a trading volume of 59,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,423. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.53. The company has a market cap of $179.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

