Ellaism Hits Market Capitalization of $358,130.80 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $358,130.80 and $629.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.75 or 0.03954706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 123.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,871,654 coins and its circulating supply is 43,820,323 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

