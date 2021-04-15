ELYSIA (EL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. ELYSIA has a market cap of $72.14 million and $1.35 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00067458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00739737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00033611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.65 or 0.05979602 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,477,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,450,190 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.