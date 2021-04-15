Emera (TSE:EMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.02

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.02 and traded as high as C$56.90. Emera shares last traded at C$56.65, with a volume of 1,625,631 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMA. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.02. The company has a market cap of C$14.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1338589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

